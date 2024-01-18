Farmington offers dating class for singles

article

Tired of being single and need dating advice? Farmington's Parks and Recreation has the solution for you. In February, it will host a new dating class, "Frustrated with Dating."

The City of Farmington will be holding a dating class just before Valentine's Day, on Feb. 12, from 6:30-8 p.m.

All singles are invited, hosts Laura and Dana will offer guidance, support and education on each person’s journey. Discussions will be held on what one is looking for in a significant other and in relationships. For those interested in diving into the world of online dating, hosts will assist with creating online dating profiles.

The class costs $28, and you can register here.