Farmington Mayor to step into wrestling ring for Burnsville fundraiser

A unique fundraising event is taking place this weekend in Rosemount, as pro-wrestlers enter the ring to raise money for the families of the fallen Burnsville first responders.

Iron Heart Pro Wrestling and Dakota County Heroes have teamed up for the event, which aims to entertain 400 people with ticket sales benefitting the families of Officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand along with Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth.

When ticket sales for the event were lagging, Farmington Mayor Josh Hoyt stepped in with a wild proposal that he hoped would draw more attention to the event.

"I called them and said, what would you think about me getting in the ring and they said, ‘You’re 44, you sure you want to do this?’" recalls Hoyt.

Farmington Mayor Josh Hoyt

Nelson said she wasn’t surprised by the proposal, calling Hoyt an ‘awesome’ mayor who does so much for small business owners and first responders.

"After I got over the shock of it, I said, well okay I guess we can add you to the match and throw you in," said Sara Nelson of Dakota County Heroes.

Hoyt said with the line-of-duty deaths happening so close, he wanted to do anything he could to drum up support. The Marine Corps Veteran took to social media and challenged the professional wrestlers to a match.

"This is one of those things people are going to go – okay dude is crazy but we’ll show up and watch it – people will be surprised," said Hoyt who says he was on the wrestling team in high school his senior year.

"I believe it’s the least we can do," he said.

The Iron Heart Pro Wrestling Match benefitting the families of Burnsville’s fallen heroes and their departments takes place on Saturday, March 16. A pre-event tailgate starts at 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the event, you can visit the group’s website.