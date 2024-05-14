Twins/Yankees Tuesday TBS broadcast blacked out locally, so how can you watch?

article

The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series against the New York Yankees Tuesday night at Target Field.

It’s the only trip the Bronx Bombers will make to Minneapolis this season, barring a reunion in the American League Playoffs. Tuesday’s game is on national television, TBS, which should be music to the ears of Twins’ fans who currently don’t have access to Bally Sports North.

But there’s bad news on that front: The TBS broadcast, since it will also be shown on Bally, will be blacked out locally. It’s the latest twist in the debacle between Bally and Diamond Sports after they cut ties with Comcast, meaning Twins’ fans can’t watch games over cable.

That means you have two options to watch the Twins on Bally Sports North: DirecTV satellite or its streaming service, DirecTV Stream, both carry BSN. Fubo TV, another streaming service, also carries Bally Sports North. DirecTV Stream packages carrying Bally start at about $85/month, while Fubo TV starts at $79.99/month.

Wednesday's game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, which you can access if you have an Amazon subscription. Thursday's game will be on Apple TV, which costs $9.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

The other option, of course, is to go to the games in-person.

It doesn’t appear Twins’ games are returning to cable any time soon, making an already frustrated fan base more irritated as they’ve climbed out of a 6-13 start. They’re now 24-16, and one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central Division.