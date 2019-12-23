Fans prepare for Vikings-Packers face-off in Minneapolis

The pre-game tailgate lots are festive and fun for Monday’s rivalry showdown between the Vikings and Packers. It also happens to fall on Packers fan Shannon Perry’s birthday.

“Packers are going to kick some butt,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vikings fan Amanda Hofer arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium seven hours early, ready to kick off what she says will be a successful night for the home team.

“I am not worried about it,” she said.

The NFC North title is still up for grabs, though both teams are already guaranteed playoff spots regardless of the outcome.

“Christmas week, Monday night, Packers-Vikings. Does it get much better than this? It does not,” said Vikings fan Marshall Paul.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN, with a special edition of Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9 at 6:30 p.m.