Vikings clinch playoff berth after Rams lose to Niners

The Minnesota Vikings have earned a trip to the postseason without playing a down this weekend.

The Vikings clinched a playoff berth Saturday night as the Rams in San Francisco on a last-second field goal.

The current playoff projection has the Vikings making a trip to New Orleans in the wildcard round. But, the team still has a narrow chance to host a home game.

To do that, the Vikings would first need to win on Monday night at home versus the Packers and win next week, also at home, versus the Bears. If the Vikings get those wins, and the Packers lose their week 17 game at Detroit, Minnesota would clinch the division.