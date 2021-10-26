Fans celebrate US Soccer legend Carli Lloyd’s retirement game in Minnesota

On Tuesday, the U.S. Women’s Soccer team played an exhibition game against Korea Republic at Allianz Field. The game marked the end of U.S. Soccer legend Carli Lloyd’s career.

"I’m most excited for Carli Llody’s last game because I think she’s a really cool player and this is the last chance I’ll probably get to play soccer," said Alex Osterholt, a young fan attending the game.

Lloyd joined the team in 2005 and now has the second most caps in USWNT history at 315.

"She’s a super good soccer player on the women’s national team and she’s just really good," said Sammy Reimann, another young fan.

"She’s just unbelievable. I don’t know, she’s just crazy, like I’ve never seen a better soccer player than her," Osterholt said.

With approximately 18,115 fans in attendance, this is the second time the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team has played at Allianz field in St. Paul. The first was in 2019 when they were coming off a World Cup win.

Growing interest in women’s soccer has inspired a group to bring a women’s soccer team to Minnesota. Andrea Yoch, president and co-founder of the new, unnamed team, says she hopes excitement for the national team carries over to a local team.

"People in Minnesota are ready and we’re excited about supporting women’s sports, and not only are they going to come out tonight, but everybody knows everything about this team so people are invested in these women….it allows us to bring a new team to town that everyone is really excited about," Yoch said.

Until Wednesday, by investing in the new team, you can vote on the team name. Head to mnwoso.com/ for more information.