Family urges gunman to come forward after Minneapolis teen gravely injured in senseless shooting

A Minneapolis family is hoping for a miracle as their teenage daughter fights for her life after she was shot.

Tiffany Jackson can barely speak when she thinks about her 18-year-old daughter hooked up to a breathing machine in the intensive care unit.

Arionna Buckanaga is in grave condition after she was shot in a car Monday night in south Minneapolis. Her family says she's a victim of senseless gun violence.

"This had nothing to do with Ari," said Jackson.

Arionna is a mother to a little boy who will turn two later this month. She was set to graduate high school soon.

"She was going to graduate in June," said Jackson. "They are going to graduate her early they are going to graduate her tomorrow."

Minneapolis police say domestic violence is up slightly during this lockdown period. Nationwide, gun violence continues to soar despite many stay-at-home orders for the coronavirus. Senator Amy Klobuchar took part in a virtual town hall Thursday to address the issue.

"We need to continue moving forward on gun violence issues as well as domestic violence including closing the boyfriend loophole," said Klobuchar.

As Arionna's family prepares to say their final goodbyes to the young mother, they have a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

"Just turn yourself in, make it right for her," said Jackson. "She was so innocent... I don't know."

Another young life, gone way too soon.