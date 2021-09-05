Family pleads for suspect to turn self in after fatal shooting at Minneapolis drive-thru

Family of a man fatally shot in Minneapolis last month are pleading for an arrest in the case.

Meanwhile, Tu’quan Smith’s fiancée welcomed a new baby girl into the world alone.

Court records show he was simply making his way through a White Castle drive-thru when his fiancée asked another car to move so they could get out. A passenger in the back seat of that car then responded with gunfire.

Smith’s fiancée, Jeanette Shaw, and his sister, Evita Christopher, were in the car in front of Smith, pulling out of the drive-thru on West Lake Street when it happened.

"It’s a vision that you can never get out of your head," Evita Christopher said.

"He was going to use that gun that night," Jeanette said of the shooter. "If Ta’quan wasn’t there, he would have used it on me."

Now, instead of planning a wedding, Shaw had to plan a funeral. And just six days ago, she gave birth to their first child without him.

"He loved her," Jeanette said of her newborn child. "From the day he found out I was pregnant, he loved her."

Now, his family is distraught and praying for justice.

"It’s hard to know that your life was taken because of a simple, ‘can I get out?’" Evita Christopher said.

However, the moments were all captured by a witness’ personal dash camera, which has helped police working on the case. Investigators believe they know who the suspect is - a person out of jail on parole with a lengthy history. They’ve issued a warrant for his arrest and released a photo of him but have yet to find him.

Lionel J. Hicks, 29, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the White Castle drive-thru on Aug. 15. (Minneapolis Police Department / FOX 9)

Meanwhile, Evita and Jeanette are pleading that he turn himself in.