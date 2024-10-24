Minnesota’s new automatic voter registration: How it works

The Brief Minnesota launched automatic voter registration in April 2024 to simplify the process and expand voter access. The registration process starts when renewing or applying for a driver’s license or state ID. The process can take up to three months due to extensive verification steps with state and local agencies.



Minnesota launched automatic voter registration in April, an effort aimed to make the process more convenient and expand access. But the process can take as long as three months because the information needs to be verified by several government agencies.

How it works

When a voter applies for or renews a driver’s license or state-issued ID, the automatic registration process begins. The process includes multiple verifications by both state and local government agencies.

After the information is collected at a DVS service center, it is forwarded to DVS headquarters where it is screened a second time. The information is then sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, where it is cross-referenced with voter records. If there is a match, nothing happens.

If the information does not match an existing record, the information is sent to the applicant’s local elections office. The local elections office then updates records of already-registered applicants or creates new records for those who are not registered.

What to know

For those who automatically registered but do not see their name on the rolls, there are other options.

Although the deadlines for registering online or via mail passed Oct. 15, voters can still register in person during early voting through Nov. 5. In addition, voters can register on Election Day at any polling location. Voters can also have another registered voter from their precinct vouch for them.

Voter registrations can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.