Edina jewelry thieves cut tunnels to steal gold from Southdale Center
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Thieves cut a series of holes in walls in vacant stores to break into a jewelry store at Southdale Center on Sunday night, stealing about $700,000 worth of gold.
What we know
The thieves snuck into Gift Jewelers through cabinets under the register, disabling the surveillance system and stealing virtually everything in the store.
Omar Mahamud, the owner, said the thieves cut through walls to create a path to his store. Surveillance video captured the sound of drilling and talking shortly before the cameras were cut.
Owner’s insight
"It was not a one-day plan; they planned this for a long time," said Mahamud.
He also suspects the thieves had knowledge of the layout beforehand.
"I don’t want to say it, but I think it was an in-house plan," he said.
Mahamud planned to leave the mall for another location in Richfield at the end of October. Thieves hit the store one day after he posted a sign to alert customers to the change.
He did not have insurance and said the future of his business is now unclear.
"It’s sad. It’s all the savings. You worked hard to build your business," he said. "Right now, you have to start from the bottom."
Edina police are investigating the incident.