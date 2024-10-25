After guilty plea, celebrity chef Justin Sutherland arrested again

Days after pleading guilty in a domestic violence case, renowned Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland is back in jail after police say he violated a court order.

Background

Back in June, Sutherland was arrested by St. Paul police after officers responded to the report of a man with a gun outside a home on Front Avenue.

The victim told police Sutherland had pointed the gun at her, threatened to shoot her, choked, and hit her in the chest with the gun.

This week, Sutherland accepted a plea deal in the case, carrying the terms that Sutherland would serve two years' probation and 100 hours of community service. However, it should be noted, Sutherland's official sentencing date isn't until December.

What's new?

St. Paul police say Sutherland was arrested Thursday for violating a court order.

An officer working at the Midway Target apparently spotted Sutherland with a woman he isn't allowed to have contact with as part of a do not contact order.

The off-duty officer notified officers on patrol, who confirmed the domestic abuse no contact order was active. Sutherland was arrested at another nearby store.

Sutherland is being held in Ramsey County Jail.