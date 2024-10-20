St. Paul police: Woman fatally shot in apartment, man injured from carjacking in city's North End

What we know The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot dead in an apartment and a man was wounded after being shot during a carjacking. Investigators are still working to determine if the two incidents, which happened within a block of each other, are related. Police say they responded to reports of the fatal shooting around 9 p.m., and the wounded man waved down police while officers were processing the scene at the apartment.



The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside an apartment and a carjacking that left a man with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The two shootings happened within a block of each other, and police say they "could be related."

What we know

St. Paul police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Sycamore Street East around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers then found a woman shot dead inside an apartment.

While processing the fatal shooting, police say they were waved down by the injured carjacking victim near the 90 block of Acker Street East, who reported the suspect fled in his vehicle.

The carjacking victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say "Preliminary information points to these two crimes being related, but more investigation needs to be done to confirm this connection."

Law enforcement adds this is the 23rd homicide in St. Paul for 2024.

What we don't know

The woman's identity and official cause of death is expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

No information on the suspect's description has been released.

How to help

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5650.