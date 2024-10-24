Bacterial pneumonia in young children on the rise in Minnesota

The Brief Bacterial pneumonia among young children is on the rise across the country, including Minnesota. Doctors say that this is a "atypical pneumonia", mostly impacting children 2 to 4-years-old. Cases peaked in August, with an increase in cases in the last six months among young children.



An important message for parents; doctors are warning against an unusually high number of cases of a respiratory illness – especially in young children.

Experts call it atypical pneumonia that is really impacting kids between ages two to four.

"The bacteria itself is not new, we’ve had it for a long time, but this number is really remarkable," said Dr. Liz Placzek, a Pediatrician at Children's Minnesota.

Placzek said she is seeing an increase this year in very young patients with a form of bacterial pneumonia.

"We typically see cases of Mycoplasma Pneumoniae in the spring and summer, so it’s not abnormal for these cases to go up at that time of year, but we typically don’t think of it in those younger kids," said Placzek.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is also seeing an increase in this bacterial infection across the nation over the past six months, especially in children ages two to four years old.

"The typical symptoms start off as a cold. Maybe fever, sore throat, feeling more tired or fatigued, but then this cough is what’s different," said Dr. Placzek. "The cough will show up, and the cough will continue for a little bit longer."

Dr. Placzek said this infection spreads through droplets. There are several things parents can do to help protect their child: wash your hands, get up to date on all recommended vaccines, and stay home if you are sick.

The number of cases peaked in August and treatment options are available.

"What’s interesting about this bacteria is it’s not the typical pneumonia antibiotics that treat it, it’s actually a different kind," said Placzek. "Sometimes you may need to be on one or two antibiotics."

Anyone of any age can get this infection, but severity and symptoms vary.

Placzek said parents should bring children in to see a doctor if a fever persists, the child has trouble breathing or is dehydrated.

Visit Children’s Minnesota’s Symptom Checker tool for general guidance based on symptoms.