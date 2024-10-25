Fatal Lyndale crash charges: Open liquor bottle found in suspect vehicle

The Brief Minnesota State Patrol troopers reported finding an open, partially full bottle of liquor on the driver's side floorboard of the vehicle driven by a man suspected of causing a fatal crash in Minneapolis. The criminal complaint states witnesses reported the suspect was driving at 100 mph before the crash. The crash killed one woman, injured several others and involved a total of seven vehicles.



Charges have been filed against the man accused of causing a crash that killed a woman, injured several other people and damaged multiple vehicles in Minneapolis.

What we know

Law enforcement responded to the fatal crash just off the Interstate 94 East exit ramp near Lyndale Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Minnesota State Patrol troopers determined a Chevy Avalanche caused a chain-reaction crash when it sideswiped another SUV while approaching Dunwoody Boulevard and "then crashed directly into the back of a Jeep Cherokee vehicle."

The driver of the Avalanche, identified as Talon Covie-Cardrell Walker, 29, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

The woman driving the Jeep, identified as 26-year-old Natalie Gubbay of Minneapolis, died at the scene.

Troopers reportedly found "an open partially full bottle of liquor on the driver's side floorboard" of the Avalanche.

Crash details

Witnesses told law enforcement Walker was driving at about 100 mph at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.

The Avalanche reportedly pushed the Jeep into the back of a Ford Edge, which was then pushed into the back of a Nissan Versa, which was pushed into a Toyata RAV4, which then struck an Audi Q5.

The complaint states "the force of the crash caused two of the cars to be pushed 180 degrees sideways."

Prior offenses

The criminal complaint notes Walker has a prior implied consent license revocation from June 17, 2021.

Court records show he had a DWI arrest in 2021, although the case was settled as a case of misdemeanor careless driving.

Walker's other offenses include disorderly conduct and violating domestic abuse no-contact orders.

His first court appearance is set for the afternoon of Oct. 28.

Other victims

A 20-year-old St. Paul woman, who was a passenger in the Avalanche, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 2-year-old boy, who was a passenger in a GMC Yukon involved in the crash, was also injured but is expected to survive.

A total of 10 people were injured, including Walker, with nine people being taken to the hospital. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash.