Health officials warn of pizza contaminated with THC from Wisconsin restaurant

article

The Brief Health officials are warning the public about pizza from a Wisconsin restaurant contaminated with THC. The contamination was unintentional, officials said. Oil in a container that's used to make the pizza tested positive for THC. The contaminated pizza was served between Oct. 22-24.



Pizza from a Wisconsin restaurant was contaminated with THC, causing multiple people to be taken to the hospital, health officials said.

THC contaminated pizza

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County, Famous Yeti's Pizza in Stoughton, Wisconsin, south of Madison, had pizza that was contaminated by THC this week.

Officials say the contamination was "unintentional" and was served from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24. They are urging community members who still may have pizza from Famous Yeti's Pizza to throw it out.

Public Health says they were made aware of the contamination Thursday afternoon after Stoughton EMS reported taking multiple people to the hospital with THC-related symtoms.

Those symptoms include dizziness, increased blood pressure, increased heart rate, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, panic attacks, paranoia, hallucinations, short term memory impacts, time distortion, and sleepiness.

According to officials, the oil used to make the pizzas at the restaurant tested positive for THC. In a post on Facebook, Famous Yeti's Pizza said that pizza with dough "mistakenly" made with Delta 9 contaminated oil was sold. The oil reportedly came from a shared storage space in an "on-site cooperative commercial kitchen".

What consumers need to know

Public Health, Stoughton Police and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are investigating the incident. The owner of Famous Yeti's Pizza is cooperating with the investigation.

Health officials encourage anyone who ate the pizza and got sick to fill out this questionnaire to help with the investigation.

What they are saying

"We want to be sure anyone who has this pizza on hand throws it away so they don’t get sick," said Bonnie Armstrong, Director of Environmental Health at Public Health Madison & Dane County. "If you ate the pizza and are experiencing THC-related symptoms, please contact your health care provider or call 911 if your symptoms worsen."

Here is the full statement from Famous Yeti's Pizza on Facebook:

"It is with deep regret that we inform you of a potential contamination involving pizza sold between Tuesday, October 22nd, 4:30 PM and Thursday, October 24th, 12:00 PM.

"After receiving reports from staff, Yeti’s owner and employees of unexplained physical reactions, we underwent an investigation with the Stoughton Police and the local health officials. Today it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with Delta9 contaminated oil. The oil accidentally used in the product originated from a shared storage space in the on-site cooperative commercial kitchen.

"We want to assure you that all affected products have been destroyed. Famous Yeti’s is working closely with local authorities to improve our storage and security protocols to prevent this from happening again and to guarantee the safety of our customers.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or harm caused. If you were affected or have any questions, please reach out to Cale at famousyetis@gmail.com."