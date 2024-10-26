Anoka, 'Halloween Capital of the World', draws large crowds for annual parade

The Brief Anoka, Minnesota is coined the "Halloween Capital of the World" and each year the holiday draws crowds from across the Midwest. The town is most famous for its Halloween parade, the Grande Day Parade. Some parade-goers got set up for the event as early as 2:30 a.m.



In the Halloween Capitol of the World, Halloween draws crowds of people from all over the Midwest, to Anoka’s century-long tradition: the Grande Day parade.

"We love it," Jennifer Jensen said. "We talk about it starting probably in July."

"This is a big part of the community. Every year people look forward to this parade in Anoka," Amber Engin added.

On Saturday, along roadsides across Anoka, friends and families went all out with costumes that made many unrecognizable.

"It’s so much fun, people getting out and dressing up and having a good time," Jensen said.

Anyone hoping for a front row seat at the parade had to wake up early, to secure the best spots along the parade route.

"I was out here about 2:30 a.m. to get set up," Tom Kohlbeck told FOX 9.

"It’s cool, it’s really cool. I didn’t think people went all out for Halloween like that," Sonia Lewis finished. "I’ll be back. I’ll definitely be back."