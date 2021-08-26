Suspect charged in deadly shooting in Minneapolis White Castle drive-thru still at large

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in the murder of a man outside the White Castle on West Lake Street earlier this month.

Lionell J. Hicks, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tu’Quan Lee Smith Sr., 32, of Woodbury on Aug. 15. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday.

Lionel J. Hicks, 29, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in the White Castle drive-thru on Aug. 15. (Minneapolis Police Department / FOX 9)

Around 1:55 a.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to a shots fired call outside the White Castle on the 100 block of West Lake Street. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Hicks as the suspect.

According to the charges, the shooting occurred in the drive-thru of the White Castle. Witnesses told investigators Hicks shot into Smith’s car from inside the car he was riding in after the two exchanged some words as Smith was trying to get out of the drive-thru.

Police said Hicks is believed to have been living in West St. Paul. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous.