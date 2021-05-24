Family of those killed by police speak at panel for anniversary of George Floyd’s death

article

Family members of those killed by police across the United States joined together in a panel to discuss racial equality as part of the events for the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Katie Wright is the mother of Daunte Wright, who was killed six weeks ago by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

When asked what she wants from supporters, she answered that her experience so far is too many people have their own agenda. She says her family often feels used, rather than supported.

"When we’re sitting at home crying and mourning our child after we’re all alone," said Wright. "It only seems like people are around us and want to support us when there’s a camera in our face."

Wright found herself in the middle of a panel discussion alongside others who have lost loved ones at the hands of police.

"With what makes me angry, someone say that so many people are making money off my son’s death," said Clinton Jones, the father of Corey Jones.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation brought them all together as part of marking one-year-mark since his murder.

"I’ve seen a lot of bone-throwing from lawmakers," said KC Fox, the founder of Sisters of the Movement.

They discussed keeping the pressure to reform police - not only their actions, but the laws that seem to protect them.

"I mean how in the world could you be a threat if you’re shot in your back? You’re running away," said Sybrina Fulton of the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

They also want to keep pushing the media to focus not just on the high-profile cases.

"And I want the country to start treating all these cases as high profile and not just another news story," said Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner.

Another goal is to keep pushing politicians to do more than offering verbal support and start passing meaningful reforms.

"Just as we’re weeding and seeding out the racist cops, we got to weed and seed out the racist politicians," said Fox.

Advertisement

"And my heart breaks because unfortunately with all the baby steps that they’re taking, who’s to say there’s not going to be another Daunte?" said Wright.