Family of 14-year-old boy shot in the head in St. Paul demands answers

Just days after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head in St. Paul, his family spoke outside of the hospital on Saturday, demanding answers as he continues to recover inside.



They were surrounded by dozens of supporters who gathered in prayer outside of Regions Hospital, where Armani Hyde was fighting for his life the day before. The 14-year-old was shot on Wednesday, July 6. St. Paul police say it happened on the city’s eastside in an alleyway off of Rose Avenue before 6:30 p.m. that night.



Now, Armani is in stable but critical condition.



"We are progressing daily, we are truly amazed at Armani’s progress," Armani’s mother Denisha Thomas told FOX 9. "I believe in my heart that Armani’s going to come home, that my baby’s going to be the one miracle that y’all see walk."



As of Saturday afternoon, St. Paul Police have not made any arrests as they continue investigating the incident.



Armani’s family is calling on anyone who knows anything to come forward; and for those with guns to stop shooting one another.