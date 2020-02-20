Family, friends of 2003 Maple Grove hit-and-run victim offering $12,500 reward for information

article

The family and friends of a 41-year-old woman who was killed in a 2003 hit-and-run in Maple Grove, Minnesota are now offering a reward of $12,500 for information leading to the identification of the person or persons responsible for her death.

On February 20, 2003, Rebecca Nelson was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Maple Grove Community Center. According to the Maple Grove Police Department, she had just dropped off her son at the ice arena for a hockey game and was walking to the arena when a vehicle apparently hit her.

Nelson was found with severe injuries and died later that night.

Police investigated several possible leads, but never made any arrests.

Anyone with information on the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Dominic Wareham at 763-494-6196.

