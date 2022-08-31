Family dog shot by police after attacking mother, daughter in Hastings

Police in Hastings, Minnesota, say officers shot a family dog attacking a mother and her child, likely saving their lives, Tuesday afternoon.

The Hastings Police Department says it responded to a call of a "hysterical" juvenile saying the family dog was attacking her mother around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the home on the 1300 block of North Frontage Road, they made contact with a girl, still upset about the attack, through an upstairs window.

After officers forced entry into the home, they shot and killed the dog, likely saving the homeowner's life, police said.

Ambulances arrived on the scene and transported the mother and her daughter to Regions Hospital.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.