Family: 3-year-old boy shot in Minneapolis now out of hospital

A 3-year-old boy who was shot in Minneapolis over the weekend is now out of the hospital, family members told FOX 9.

According to the boy's mother, the child was released from the hospital Sunday and is back home. However, he can't get up or walk, and he has to stay seated for at least a week.

The boy's mother said the bullet broke a bone, and when they tried to put it back together, some pieces of the bone were missing. She said that though he is in pain, the boy is happy to be home.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. The boy, who had suffered a "critical injury," was rushed to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.