Fall colors in MN: Time is running out for leaf peeping

The Brief Fall foliage is fading quickly across Minnesota, with most areas now past peak colors. The best spots for viewing are in a pocket southwest of the metro area, near Mankato, where colors are still at full peak.



Fall colors are fading fast and rain likely won't help anyone trying to take in the fall foliage for one last time this weekend in Minnesota.

What to know

With most of the state past peak for fall colors, you will need to head south for the best foliage viewing.

The Minnesota DNR's fall color map shows a pocket southwest of the metro that hasn't hit full peak. But the window is closing fast there too.

FOX 9's Ian Leonard says the best spots for leaf peeping this weekend will be in that pocket, near the Mankato area. He says the rain on Thursday will end up knocking down more leaves in the metro.

Fall color forecast

The DNR's forecast puts the entire state past peak before Halloween. The "pocket" near Mankato will also begin to fade headed into the weekend.

Current fall colors map