Falcon Heights considers street name change to honor Philando Castile

The City of Falcon Heights is taking public input on an honorary name change for Larpenteur Avenue that would honor Philando Castile.

According to the city, part of Larpenteur Avenue, the spot where Castile was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in 2016, would get the designation in his honor.

The proposal comes after a petition featuring more than 20,000 signatures was submitted by the Philando Castile Relief Foundation.

The city has created an online survey for public input to gather responses.