Philando Castile's mother, others react to guilty verdict in Van Dyke trial
At the corner of Chicago and Lake, a celebration demonstration was held Friday night for a verdict 400 miles away.
St. Paul high school hosts annual event in memory of Philando Castile
St. Paul's Central High School hosted their second annual event in memory of Philando Castile.
Vigil held for 2nd anniversary of Castile shooting
A somber vigil was held in Falcon Heights Friday night remembering Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by police exactly two years ago.
Unity, Restoration Days honor Philando Castile
Friday, July 6 marks two years since the deadly police shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.
Minneapolis Institute of Art debuts Philando Castile-inspired exhibit
The Minneapolis Institute of Art debuts a Philando Castile-inspired exhibit that expresses emotions felt before and after the man's death and the trial that followed.
Philando Feeds the Children raises $106,000 to pay off school lunch debt
In St. Paul, Metro State University's diversity and ethics class is filled with hungry minds, but the students are giving back to their community by feeding their appetite for social justice.
Deputy under fire for tweets about Diamond Reynolds
A Rice County Sheriff's deputy is under fire after sending a controversial tweet in regards to the settlement money Philando Castile's girlfriend will receive.
St. Anthony students address concerns with police department
Students in St. Anthony tackled some tough topics and brought city leaders into conversations about social issues, race and more.
Philando Castile's uncle graduates from St. Paul Police Reserves
Philando Castile's uncle Clarence just graduated from the St. Paul Police Reserves.
Reynolds honors Castile on shooting anniversary
After a year without Philando Castile, the insight Diamond Reynolds gleans from her five-year-old daughter, has kept the single mother going.
Dayton calls for police training fund to be named after Philando Castile
Gov. Mark Dayton is calling for a new law enforcement training fund to be named after Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minnesota one year ago.
One year later: Family, friends remember Philando Castile
Thursday marked one year since the shooting death of Philando Castile by a St. Anthony, Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.
Legal expert weighs in on Yanez case
Legal expert Joe Tamburino discusses the Yanez case in-depth with Fox 9's Tim Blotz.
State of Minnesota hacked in protest of Yanez verdict
A Minnesota state government database was hacked by an activist in protest of the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, Vice News outlet Motherboard reported Tuesday. Minnesota IT Services confirmed the attack to Fox 9.
Yanez's interview with BCA investigators released
Officer Jeronimo Yanez testified to the jury that he “was able to see” Philando Castile’s gun. However, in Yanez’s one-hour interview with the BCA, recorded the day after the shooting, Yanez is less explicit.
RAW: Philando Castile shooting dashcam video
Dashcam video from the shooting of Philando Castile by Officer Jeronimo Yanez in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. This video, provided by the Minnesota BCA, is unedited and contains offensive language.
Yanez trial juror describes the difficulty in reaching the verdict
A juror on the Yanez trial opened up about the difficulty in reaching the verdict.
Castile's family reacts to not guilty verdict
The family of Philando Castile responded to the not guilty verdict with raw emotion.
Yanez acquitted in Castile shooting
The jury found Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of all charges in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.
