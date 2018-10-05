State of Minnesota hacked in protest of Yanez verdict
A Minnesota state government database was hacked by an activist in protest of the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, Vice News outlet Motherboard reported Tuesday. Minnesota IT Services confirmed the attack to Fox 9.

Yanez's interview with BCA investigators released
Officer Jeronimo Yanez testified to the jury that he “was able to see” Philando Castile’s gun. However, in Yanez’s one-hour interview with the BCA, recorded the day after the shooting, Yanez is less explicit.

RAW: Philando Castile shooting dashcam video
Dashcam video from the shooting of Philando Castile by Officer Jeronimo Yanez in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. This video, provided by the Minnesota BCA, is unedited and contains offensive language.