DWI arrests over Labor Day weekend up nearly 10% compared to last summer

Nearly 300 agencies participated in extra DWI patrols throughout the extended Labor Day weekend, resulting in a nearly 10% increase in arrests compared to the same timeframe last summer.

During the Labor Day DWI Campaign from Aug. 19-Sept. 5, a total of 292 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota arrested 1,265 drivers for driving impaired compared to 1,145 arrests during the same period in 2021, according to an announcement from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

In the Twin Cities metro area, agencies with the most DWI arrests during the campaign included Minnesota State Patrol in Golden Valley (89) and Oakdale (47), followed by the St. Paul Police Department (42).

In greater Minnesota, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office was the agency with the most arrests with 35.

As of Sept. 12, law enforcement across the state have arrested 18,251 drivers for DWI compared to 17,176 last year.