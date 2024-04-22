This Minnesota Express store is closing as company files for bankruptcy

article

Express is closing nearly 100 stores as it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, including one in Minnesota and two in Wisconsin.

The fashion retailer, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, reported nearly $1.2 billion in total debts and $1.3 billion in total assets in its Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. According to Express’ website, the company currently operates about 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

It announced on Monday it will be closing 95 stores, including its store at the Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Eight Express stores are still open in Minnesota, according to the retailer's website. They are:

Shops at Albertville in Albertville

Mall of America in Bloomington

Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan

Southdale Center in Edina

Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove

Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka

Rosedale Center in Roseville

Woodbury Lakes in Woodbury

The Duluth location has already closed, according to Express' website.

Express stores in Wisconsin, Iowa that are closing

Express announced a few stores in Wisconsin and Iowa are also closing.

The stores in Wisconsin that are closing are:

Baraboo (Outlets At The Dells)

Madison (EastTowne Mall)

The stores in Iowa that are closing are: