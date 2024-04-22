Express files for bankruptcy, announces store closures

article

Express Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday.

The fashion retailer, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, reported nearly $1.2 billion in total debts and $1.3 billion in total assets in its Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

According to Express’ website, the company currently operates about 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Which Express stores are closing?

In addition to announcing its bankruptcy filing, Express announced Monday that dozens of its retail stores would be closing.

Express said 95 stores will be closing. Exact locations were not yet specified, though Express said closing sales would begin Tuesday.

UpWest closing

Express is also the parent of Bonbons and UpWest brands.

Express said its 12 UpWest stores would be closing as well.

Beyond these closures, Express said that it "expects to conduct business as usual."

Express bankruptcy

Express joins a handful of retailers filing for Chapter 11 so far this year, including fabrics and craft retailer Joann.

And analysts expect the pace of bankruptcy filings this year to be around the same level — close to 24 — as last year, as shoppers hobbled by high consumer debt remain cautious, according to accounting and advisory firm BDO, which tracks retail bankruptcies.

In 2022, only five retailers filed for bankruptcy protection, according to BDO.

The number appeared to indicate a recovery from the pandemic-induced store closures that pushed struggling companies over the edge in 2020, when retail bankruptcies spiked to 35 from 21 the year before, BDO said.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.