Explosion reported near Willow River, authorities ask public to avoid area

The Brief The Pine County Sheriff's Office says there has been an explosion near Willow River. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the areas northwest of Willow River.



There has been an explosion near Willow River, the Pine County Sheriff's Office reports.

Explosion in Willow River

What we know:

The Pine County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that there has been an explosion near Willow River.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area northwest of Willow River while they respond to the explosion.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known what caused the explosion or if there are any injuries.

The exact location of the explosion is not clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.