Expect a wet, windy, wintry mix for the Gopher-Badger game

Fans and players should expect some drizzle, sleet, and plenty of wind during today's Gopher-Badger game at TCF Bank Stadium, with the possibility of snow mixing in at times.

As many residents shovel the overnight snow, new bands of moisture will roll in from the south, bringing all types of precipitation to the Twin Cities today.

The overall daytime accumulation will be pretty small, but slushy or sleety coatings will be possible. This morning saw wind gusts to 40mph in the Twin Cities, and we could see gusts over 45 mph in spots this afternoon.

Regardless of the weather, Gopher fans are pumped to defend the ax and make it to the Big Ten title game.

