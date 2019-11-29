Gophers fans ready for sloppy, snowy weather on Saturday with game on big stage

article

It's going to be a wet, sloppy and slushy game day at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday as the Gophers host the Badgers. But do not call it miserable.

Regardless of the weather, Gopher fans are pumped to defend the ax and make it to the Big Ten title game.

"It’s unbelievable," said student Tyler Kukowski, "it’s going to be electric tomorrow. Everyone's ready to go. It’s going to be fun."

The gravity of the game is obvious at Northrup Mall where the stage is being set for national attention: ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast from the University of Minnesota campus. It's the first time the popular college football pregame program will visit the campus, an affirmation of a long-awaited dream season.

"Been talking about this game for 36 years," said alum Zach Ressie. "I’m 36 years old."

The College GameDay set is all ready to go for Saturday's game, despite the snow. (FOX 9)

The fact it comes with a potential nightmare of a Saturday forecast doesn't faze fans.

"Who cares," opined alum Blake Alexander. "We’ve been to Madison, I don’t know, how many times in blizzards and freezing snow at the end of the year. Having it here, we’ll have all the fans keeping us warm and keeping us happy."

At TCF Bank Stadium, work continued with crews shoveling out the upper deck from what fell Tuesday night. As for anything that comes before game time on Saturday, they'll do what they can.

"And I think for us, at the end of the day, the most important piece is the field," said Mike Wierzbicki, who works in the athletic department. "We have to make sure the lines are cleared to actually play the game, so that’s where our staff will spend time and then they get into the fan seating areas and get out as much as possible."

Workers shovel out the upper deck of TCF Bank Stadium on Friday, November 29, 2019 before the Gophers take on the Badgers.

So while ponchos and blankets and layers are encouraged, don’t bring umbrellas -- those are not allowed in.

"I think we’re going to win, 31-26, Gophers W," guessed Kukowski. "We’re going to the Big Ten title."

Tailgate lots open at 6 a.m. Northrup will open at 5 a.m. And yes, there will be security checkpoints and signs will be screened for good taste.

"So just really excited for campus, our fans, it’s going to be an awesome day tomorrow," said Mark Coyle. "Hope people show up at 5 a.m. and show the entire nation what Gopher athletics and Gopher football is all about."

Right now, it’s about winning, not about complaining.

"I’ve experienced [bad weather conditions] at other stadiums, and I’m ready for it at TCF," said Ressie. "That’s Minnesota weather."

Kickoff for the game is at 2:30 p.m.; gates open at 1 p.m. If you're looking to stay dry, at least for a while, there is an indoor tailgate party at Maturi Pavilion beginning at 11 a.m.

