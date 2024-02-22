Ex-Vikings player Blake Proehl earns 'American Idol' golden ticket

Blake Proehl, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, made an impression by auditioning for Season 22 of "American Idol." Proehl performed a rendition of Brett Young’s "In Case You Didn’t Know" that gave judge Katy Perry goosebumps.

"If you will allow us to be your coaches," Perry said, "you're going to be top 10."

The other two judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, were also impressed by Blake.

Bryan called his performance "very believable, very innocent, and vulnerable."

Richie simply called Proehl a "natural."

Proehl was accompanied by his grandmother, who he says encouraged him to pursue "American Idol." His grandmother was also featured in one of his first viral TikToks.

Proehl signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. In a preseason practice with Denver, Proehl blew out his knee in four places. He didn't see it at the time, but this injury was about to give way to a major opportunity.

His musical talent was first noticed by fans on TikTok when he began posting covers as well as original songs.

"So I posted a few videos of me singing and like they were doing pretty good," he said. "Fast forward to like December and I posted a video to my grandma, and it got like 25 million views."

Proehl will compete again during Hollywood Week on "American Idol."