Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:48 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal's home site of shooting, one in custody: reports

By Ryan Morik
Published 
Sports
FOX News
008cfa58- article

Jorge Masvidal in his welterweight fight during the UFC 287 event on April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A person was shot at the Miami-Dade County home of former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal on Thursday.

Miami-Dade police arrived at the residence shortly after 3 p.m. ET and took one person into custody – the victim was sent to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the former fighter himself was not a suspect, but they did say the person in custody is an older relative of the former fighter, WSVN-TV reported.

Jorge-Masvidal.jpg

Jorge Masvidal reacts his welterweight bout against Gilbert Burns of Brazil during UFC 287 at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Detectives said it was a domestic dispute that led to the shooting.

The person was shot twice in the upper part of the body, but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation. None of those involved have been identified.

JULIANNA PEÑA SIDELINED FOR FIGHT AGAINST AMANDA NUNES DUE TO FRACTURED RIB, DANA WHITE SAYS

Jorge-Masvidal-II.jpg

Jorge Masvidal poses on the scale during the UFC 287 official weigh-in at the Hilton Downtown Miami hotel on April 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Masvidal retired last month after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in Miami – it was his fourth consecutive loss to end his career.

The 38-year-old hung up the gloves with a 35-17 record after starting off 32-11.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXNews.com. 