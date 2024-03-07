Expelled former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is back in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday night to watch President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Santos told reporters it’s his first time being back in the building since he was booted from the House of Representatives late last year along bipartisan lines, with 105 of his fellow Republicans joining Democrats in voting him out.

He said he came to watch the primetime address, noting that as a former member he still retains privileges that include entry to the House floor when the body is in session.

"I was just visiting with some of my colleagues in a very bipartisan fashion," Santos said.

He said it felt "different" being back in the building and did not rule out coming back in the future.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) (L) sits with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 20

Santos also didn’t rule out running for office again, despite pending federal indictments.

"I don't put anything past my desire to run for office at this point, but right now… I'm a spectator, and I'm just watching," he said.

A former fellow member of the New York Congressional delegation, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., blasted Santos over his appearance and called for him to lose his House floor privileges.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) attends U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Bi

"Expelled Congressman George Santos is disgracing the House Floor with his presence. He should be expelled from the House Floor," Torres wrote on X.

The former New York Republican congressman was expelled in the wake of a damning House Ethics Committee report that found he misused campaign funds on luxury items and OnlyFans, among other things.

Santos has not been convicted of a crime, but he has been indicted on multiple counts related to wire fraud, identity theft, falsification of records, credit card fraud and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

