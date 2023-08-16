Expand / Collapse search

Ex-felon finds fresh start with thriving food truck in Long Lake

Long Lake
LONG LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Carlos Parra Perez served about eight years in prison during his early twenties, for smuggling people across the border.

"It’s something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy," Perez said. "Even if the jail block could be made out of gold and diamond, it’s still always going to be a jail, and you’re confined. I hate it when they told me when to go to sleep. I hate it when they told me when to go eat. I hate it when they told me when I could see my family."

Once out from behind bars, Carlos left California and came to Minnesota. He was intent on starting a new life. Now, fast-forward more than a decade later, he has one.

"It’s been wonderful," Perez told FOX 9. "I have a great team beside me."

Carlos Parra Perez has found a fresh start and success with his food truck in Long Lake, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Perez says he was let go from his job and decided to use savings to rebuild a 1981 truck. It took four years, but now the truck is an oasis for Mexican street food.

Carlos oversees two full-time employees and six part-time employees in Long Lake at 2067 Wayzata Blvd West; Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"It’s been surreal," Carolina Cano-Garnica said. "It’s been a couple of years in the making."

Cano-Garnica works for her father and is very proud to see how far he’s come, "All of a sudden, it was like woah we’re doing this," Cano-Garnica finished. "I’m very proud of him. We’ve all come a long way."