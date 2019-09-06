Errant arrow strikes neighbor in foot in Minneapolis neighborhood

article

One man's target practice with a bow and arrow ended with a 911 call after he hit his neighbor in the foot in a Minneapolis neighborhood, according to Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says around 11 a.m. Friday, a man was using a bow and arrow in the 2900 block of Upton Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood.

Elder says one of the man's arrows struck another a man, who had been outside painting a garage, in the foot.

Luckily, the injury was not serious. An ambulance did not respond.