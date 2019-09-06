Expand / Collapse search

Errant arrow strikes neighbor in foot in Minneapolis neighborhood

Published 
News
FOX 9
article

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Rick van den Oever of Netherlands in action on the practice range during the London Archery Classic at Lord's Cricket Ground on October 9, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) ( Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One man's target practice with a bow and arrow ended with a 911 call after he hit his neighbor in the foot in a Minneapolis neighborhood, according to Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says around 11 a.m. Friday, a man was using a bow and arrow in the 2900 block of Upton Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood.

Elder says one of the man's arrows struck another a man, who had been outside painting a garage, in the foot.

Luckily, the injury was not serious. An ambulance did not respond.