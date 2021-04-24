Environmentalist clean up in Twin Cities for 'Earth Weekend'

article

Thursday was Earth Day, but in the Twin Cities, environmentalists are marking earth weekend.

"We want to keep all of this plastic and garbage out of the waterways and help protect the earth," said Taylor Fredin.

"There’s only one Earth, there’s only so many resources," added Mark Murphy.

Hundreds gathered for the 35th annual citywide clean-up in St. Paul Saturday.

"It feels good to get out, give back to the community, make the world a better place," said Fredin.

"With 100 volunteers, we’ll pull in you know hundreds of bags," said Murphy.

Bags filled with cigarettes, discarded bottles, lots of plastic, and especially after this year, face masks.

"It’s just some things that are tucked away," said Brian McLaurin.

Across the river in Minneapolis, Brian McLaurin was among hundreds doing their part in the city’s north side.

"It’s easy to tear things down, it takes a commitment to build things back up," said McLaurin. "Even our homes get messy from time to time and it needs to be cleaned up."

McLaurin is committed to cleaning up the community he grew up in and loves dearly.

"I know what’s biodegradable and what’s not," said McLaurin. "You know some things will break down and go back to the earth, those things that aren’t going to break down that’s what I’m trying to pick up."

"Just like we spring clean, it’s spring, so I’m out here because it needs to be done and it’s not going to pick itself up," added McLaurin.