Endangered baby: St. Paul 6-month-old taken by mother's ex

The St. Paul Police Department has issued an alert for an "endangered baby." The 6-month-old boy, named My’Air, was last seen Aug. 14 after he was allegedly taken by his mother’s ex-boyfriend, Nichlis Kruse.

Kruse was last seen driving a black 2010 Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license plate HGK499.

According to St. Paul police, Kruse sent a threatening message on the night of Aug. 16 to My’Air’s mother and police are concerned for the welfare of My’Air.

If you have any information regarding My’Air, Nichlis Kruse, or the black Chevy Tahoe, please call 911 or 651-291-1111.