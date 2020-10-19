Enbridge receives 2 of 10 permits from Minnesota DNR

article

The Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline received two of its 10 required permits from the Minnesota DNR, the state announced Monday.

According to the DNR, the pipeline received its Gully 30 Fen Calcareous Fen Management Plan permit and its Gully 30 Fen Water Appropriation Permit.

Enbridge is proposing an oil pipeline in Minnesota to replace its existing Line 3, which is one of six Enbridge pipelines that cross the state in its mainline system.

Gully 30 Fen is near Trail, Minnesota in Polk County. The permit requires Enbridge to protect the Gully 30 Fen during construction, including doing construction during the safest time of the year and using practices to protect the fen.

The water appropriation permit allows Enbridge to temporarily dewater to facilitate construction and sets some pumping restrictions.

“The DNR conducted a thorough review of these applications, and has determined that these two approvals, as conditioned, meet the requirements of state statutes and rules,” DNR Assistant Commissioner Jess Richards said. “The DNR carefully considered all comments and other input in making these decisions.”

The DNR is still considering the following Line 3-related applications from Enbridge:

Utility Crossing License for State Land

Utility Crossing License for Public Water

Water Appropriation for Hydrostatic Testing and Horizontal Directional Drilling

Water Appropriation for Trench and Construction Dewatering

Water Appropriation for Dust Control

Work in Public Waters for Public Water Wetlands on Private Land

Work in Public Waters for Willow River Bridge

Threatened and Endangered Species Taking Permit

Enbridge has also requested leases for state land for construction and maintenance on the line.

Additional details about the proposed project are available on the DNR website.