Emergency room worker hurt in stabbing at Willmar hospital

An emergency room worker in Willmar, Minn. was seriously hurt after being stabbed by a patient on Monday, police said.

Willmar police responded around 11:30 a.m. for the initial report of a combative patient undergoing treatment for a mental health issue. When officers pulled up to the emergency room, they learned the patient, a 31-year-old man, had pulled a knife and attacked a worker.

The worker managed to get away after being attacked but was seriously injured, police said. Officers also said the assailant also injured himself during the assault, but received medical attention, and was subsequently taken to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Police say he will face charges of assault.

"The suspect has a significant history of erratic behavior and is currently on probation for a different second-degree assault case," police added.

In a statement, CentraCare wrote:

"At CentraCare, the safety and health of our employees, patients and visitors are our top priorities. We are saddened by the situation that unfolded Monday in the emergency room at CentraCare – Rice Memorial Hospital. Events like this are happening far too frequently at health care facilities around the country, and we are not immune. Our thoughts are with the employee who is recovering from their injuries as well as the staff who suffered emotional distress as a result of this incident. We are providing support teams for all involved and we will continually strive to create even safer environments for our patients, their families and all employees at CentraCare."