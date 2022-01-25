Expand / Collapse search
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, postpones Dallas shows

By Mark Norris
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 16: Elton John performs at Mt Smart Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

DALLAS - Music legend Elton John was forced to cancel his two shows in Dallas this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning, just hours before the first of two shows scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center.

"It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," John said in a statement posted to his Instagram.

The tickets for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s shows, part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, will be honored for a later date to be determined.

John said his symptoms are mild and he’s fully vaccinated and boosted.

The singer is hopeful he can resume his tour in Arkansas this coming weekend.

