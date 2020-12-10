Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

article

Ellen DeGeneres said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host and comedian said on Twitter that she is “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” DeGeneres wrote.

The 62-year-old has been hosting the popular daytime talk show in the studio once again, with guests appearing both in person and virtually. "Hamilton" alum Leslie Odom Jr. was the latest guest, joining her in person Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Telepictures told the Daily News that production on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been “paused” until 2021.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.