Ellen DeGeneres taping farewell comedy special in Minneapolis

Comedian and former television star Ellen DeGeneres is bringing her farewell tour "Ellen's Last Stand… Up" to Minneapolis in August, which will be taped for a Netflix special.

The tour is set to make stops at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17. Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m., with presales available on Thursday.

The Minneapolis dates are currently the final dates for the tour. Early shows on the tour in San Diego, Spokane, Portland, Eugene, and Santa Rosa have already sold out.

Two weeks ago, Netflix announced DeGeneres would record a special from the tour for the streaming platform. The premiere date for that special is not yet known. On Wednesday, DeGeneres announced the special would be taped in Minneapolis.

DeGeneres' "The Ellen Degeneres Show" came to an end in 2022, after a nearly two-decade run as one of the top daytime talk shows. The chat show was cancelled in the fallout of DeGeneres facing accusations of creating a toxic workplace on the set.

DeGeneres lamented her ousting during an interview with Rolling Stone last month, glibly saying: "What else can I tell you? Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business. There’s no mean people in show business."



