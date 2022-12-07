Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed

The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed.

Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20.

She's accused of shooting Eli up to nine times with a shotgun in her vehicle and then hiding his body in the trunk. Orono Police pulled Thaler over on May 20 after she was spotted driving on the rim of her car and with a window smashed out. Officers drove Thaler home, and then discovered Eli's body in the trunk. She was then arrested.

In a court filing on Dec. 2, Thaler's attorney filed a motion to suppress "any and all statements obtained in violation of her constitutional and statutory rights." The filing says in two interrogations, Thaler requested a lawyer but the interrogations continued.

Thaler's trial is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 30. She was offered a plea deal though it's unclear if she'll accept it.

Meanwhile, Eli Hart's father, Tory Hart, filed a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this year related to his son's killing, seeking more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit says Dakota County Social Services provided services to Eli, with Tory Hart claiming the county and its employees were negligent. Dakota County and two Dakota County employees, Sherri Larson and Beth Dehner, were named in the lawsuit.

Tory Hart had been fighting for custody of his son prior to his death. Tory Hart's fianceé, Josie Josephson, told FOX 9 the boy's mother struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues, and despite their repeated calls for help, his biological mom was awarded full custody of Eli before his death.