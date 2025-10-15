Edina schools among first in MN to allow high school students to carry, administer naloxone

The Brief A new policy that allows students to carry and administer naloxone was approved by the Edina School Board this week. It follows a revision of state law, passed this year, that gives districts this option. The Edina superintendent stresses this is in no way a reaction to any particular incident, but rather overall safety.



The Edina schools superintendent knows that this can be a delicate topic.

"It can be," Dr. Dan Bittman told FOX 9. "But safety and security remains at the top of all of our priorities, now more than ever."

And, he stresses, this is not any sort of reaction to any recent incident.

"It’s not in response to any rampant drug problem or trouble at the high school. It really is just part of that bigger picture, recognizing the importance of that timely intervention in a life-threatening situation."

Edina naloxone policy

Big picture view:

Edina high school students are now allowed to carry and administer Naloxone, also known as Narcan, under a policy approved by the school board this week.



They are among the first to do so under new state law. The Minnesota Department of Education does not track which districts have implemented this new policy.



"I do believe we’re an early adopter," said Dr. Bittman. "Again, we just want to continue to learn with and from our families and make sure that we continue to do anything and everything we can.. I do anticipate that other districts will continue to talk about that and possibly follow our lead."

A revision to state law

The backstory:

Minnesota state law that took effect in 2023 already required districts to have at least two doses of "opiate antagonists" in each school building.



A revision to the law, passed earlier this year, now gives districts the option to allow 9th through 12th graders to carry and administer it to other students themselves.



Superintendent Bittman stressed this is not a reaction to a problem, but proactive for student safety.



"So when this came up, it’s really part of a bigger process for us, we’re always valuing safety and security and this is part of that process."

The reaction so far

What they're saying:

The Edina district sent a notice out to parents this week notifying them of the new policy.



It continued to stress it is part of a broader safety strategy, not any sort of problem.



Feedback from parents, at this point, is good.



"It’s been overwhelmingly positive," said Bittman. "In fact, in all of the communications that I’ve received, we have not had one negative reaction."



"It has all been positive and appreciative about recognizing that safety is not just about our physical surroundings and environment."

What's next:

Edina Schools will host a Safety Community Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Valley View Middle School Auditorium.



They will review overall safety protocols and include an overview of opioid awareness, prevention, and response.