Edina High School students can carry, administer Narcan under new policy

The Brief Edina High School students are allowed to carry and administer Narcan for opioid overdoses under a new policy. School officials emphasized this is a proactive safety measure as allowed under state law and school policy, and it is not a response to a specific drug incident. A safety community forum to discuss overall safety and security protocol, including topics about opioids, will be held on Nov. 19.



Edina Public Schools now allows high school students to carry and administer Narcan to peers in cases of suspected opioid overdoses.

Naloxone policy details

The backstory:

In an email on Tuesday, Edina Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Daniel Bittman informed families that high school students can carry and administer the opioid reversal medication naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to peers during suspected overdoses.

Naloxone, approved by the FDA, is a life-saving medication that’s available over-the-counter. It’s a safe, non-addictive medication that can be administered via nasal spray or injection to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

District officials emphasize the policy is a proactive safety measure that aligns with a new state law, and is not a response to a specific incident or drug problem within the school. It’s part of a broader effort to enhance emergency preparedness, ensure students have access to life-saving tools, and follow national best practices.

School health staff and designated personnel are required under state law to receive training to recognize overdose signs and administer naloxone.

What's next:

A safety community forum to discuss overall safety and security protocols at Edina Public Schools, including topics about opioids, will be held at the Valley View Middle School Auditorium on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., according to the email.