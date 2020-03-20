Edina closing playgrounds to help reduce spread of COVID-19
article
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of Edina is closing of all its playgrounds on city parks in order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to an update from the city.
The closure went into effect Friday and lasts until further notice.
City officials are asking park guests to stay off the fencing, which is being put up around the play equipment.
While the playgrounds may be closed, the city's parks and trails remain open.