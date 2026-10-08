Edina mayor addresses recent gun violence among Somali youth

The Brief The Mayor of Edina addressed the recent spike in Somali youth violence in his city and the surrounding community. Mayor Hovland said the recent violence in the west metro "goes beyond concern" as residents worry if their community is safe. The mayor said the city wants arrests and prosecution while avoiding blame on Somali Americans as a whole.



Edina’s mayor says suburban leaders are pushing for a regional response to youth gun violence while warning residents not to blame the entire Somali community for the actions of a small minority within it.

READ MORE: Eden Prairie mayor on Somali gang violence: 'We're not alone'

West metro gun violence

What they're saying:

After shooting incidents in Edina, Eden Prairie and Bloomington, Mayor Hovland said residents are scared and looking for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Law enforcement authorities say the incidents involved Somali youths, and some have called for a regional task force to address the issue.

"We've been careful about making sure that we concentrate on conduct and not culture, not ethnicity, not religion, not country of origin," Mayor Hovland said. He said city leaders want to restore the sense of safety residents expect and believe "public safety is job one."

By the numbers:

Mayor Hovland said Edina police joined the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s violent crimes task force after the Yancey Park shooting, and that about 30 detectives are now working on the problem from a regional standpoint.

He added that a recent meeting involving 19 cities focused on how law enforcement can work together more effectively.

Dig deeper:

The mayor also elaborated on the response to the violence and the dialogue that rose from it, with Hovland saying police were initially hesitant to call the incidents "gang activity" and at first described the groups as loose "cliques."

He added that he has spoken with Somali residents and leaders in Edina, and wants to extend that dialogue to other communities in the metro.