Edina shifts gun violence meeting from online to City Hall

The Brief Edina officials reversed plans for an online-only gun violence meeting and will now hold the event in person Monday. Edina’s gun violence meeting was initially planned for Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church before being shifted online. The meeting comes after recent shootings at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and Yancey Park.



The City of Edina has reversed course and will hold an in-person meeting Monday addressing recent gun violence after previously announcing the event would be held online only.

Gun violence meeting

What we know:

Edina officials announced the meeting will now be held at Edina City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The city expects to be able to host about 200 people and the meeting will still be broadcast online. The meeting will include a presentation and time for questions from community members.

The backstory:

The meeting will address recent shooting incidents at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and Yancey Park.

Last week, search warrants revealed that police had found 55 spent casings and suspected multiple shooters had fired shots during an incident on Sept. 22 at the church's basketball court. No one was hurt during the shooting.

That shooting followed another incident at Yancey Park in July where gunfire erupted at a large gathering.

Change of plans

Local perspective:

City officials announced a public meeting to address the gun violence last week. The meeting was originally supposed to be hosted at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. However, over the weekend, the city announced it would instead be hosted online only due to the church being unable to host the event.

After announcing the change, the city faced some criticism online.

The city hosts early voting in the same area until 4:30 p.m. so it will have a short window to ready the chambers for the meeting. Officials also warn the "meeting must conclude by 7 p.m." – though the notice doesn't explain why.

What they're saying:

The city writes: "The City recognizes the high level of concern in the community following recent incidents in Edina and surrounding communities and appreciates residents’ willingness to participate in the conversation."