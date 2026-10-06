Eden Prairie mayor calls for regional task force to address gang violence

The Brief Eden Prairie police said a shooting at a gas station is believed to be connected with other recent Somali gang violence across the metro. It's the second shooting in Eden Prairie in less than a week. Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case is now calling for the creation of a regional task force to address gang activity.



The mayor of Eden Prairie is asking for help after a recent uptick in alleged gang violence in the city.

Mayor calls for regional task force

What they're saying:

In a new statement, Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case is calling for the creation of a regional task force to address gang activity. It comes after two shootings in the city in the past several days, both believed to have involved Somali or East African gangs in the Twin Cities metro area.

The mayor wants to bring together state, county and local law enforcement along with prosecutors, schools, social services, youth-service organizations and Somali community leaders. He says the group's work should not only hold violent offenders accountable but also develop strategies to prevent young people from becoming involved in gangs in the first place.

Local perspective:

The mayor also echoed the Eden Prairie Schools superintendent in condemning hateful rhetoric against the Somali community.

"Gang violence must be confronted, but the actions of those involved should not define the broader Somali community," Case said in a statement. "I stand with the Somali Americans who call Eden Prairie home — our neighbors, business owners, parents, students, coworkers and friends — and I know many are deeply concerned about this violence and determined to be part of the solution."

Shooting at gas station

What we know:

The most recent shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Police responded to shots being fired at a gas station on the corner of West 78th Street and Eden Prairie Road, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Four individuals were detained for questioning, but police later released them after it was determined they were not directly involved with the shooting.

No one was hurt in the shooting and police said those involved fled the scene before officers arrived. Authorities believe the shooting may be related to the recent gang violence.

What they're saying:

"Based on the investigation to date, police believe the shooting may be connected to other recent incidents involving East African/Somali gang activity across the metro," police said in a statement. "At this time, there is no evidence connecting this incident to the shooting outside Eden Prairie High School during Friday night’s homecoming football game."

Police continue to investigate Monday and Friday night's shooting.

What you can do:

Police encourage anyone with information to email Police@edenprairiemn.gov or call the anonymous tip line at 952-949-8477.

Eden Prairie HS homecoming shooting

The backstory:

Monday's shooting took place not far from Eden Prairie High School, where a shooting outside the homecoming football game Friday night left two teenagers injured and prompted officials to evacuate the stadium.

The incident started with a fight on the stadium grounds that police broke up. Minutes later, shots were fired in the parking lot.

Big picture view:

Investigators believe the shooting involved local Somali gangs.

The homecoming game against Minnetonka was canceled. The two teams finished the game on Monday night.